Garde Capital Inc. Has $520,000 Stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Garde Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 14.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,693 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Emerald Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 2,428 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 2.0% in the second quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 2.6% in the second quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 2.2% in the second quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 2,419 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its stake in Visa by 0.6% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 9,459 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on V shares. Mizuho started coverage on Visa in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $196.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Visa from $204.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $243.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Sunday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.34.

In related news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.64, for a total value of $298,592.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,962 shares in the company, valued at $570,599.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.49, for a total transaction of $1,340,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 133,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,485,404.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 118,122 shares of company stock worth $24,683,231 in the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of V traded up $0.41 on Tuesday, hitting $205.39. 11,730,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,522,517. The company has a market capitalization of $398.15 billion, a PE ratio of 39.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.63. Visa Inc has a one year low of $133.93 and a one year high of $217.35.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

