Garde Capital Inc. Purchases 114 Shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Garde Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 17.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 772 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 6,598.7% in the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,769,030 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,024,851,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727,693 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Adobe by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,069,522 shares of the software company’s stock worth $16,572,043,000 after buying an additional 1,623,749 shares during the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $362,794,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 94.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,646,720 shares of the software company’s stock worth $707,710,000 after purchasing an additional 799,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Adobe by 70.4% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,853,168 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $806,703,000 after acquiring an additional 765,634 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

ADBE stock traded up $11.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $497.67. 5,594,990 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,245,469. Adobe Inc has a 52-week low of $255.13 and a 52-week high of $536.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $468.94 and a 200-day moving average of $395.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.94.

In other news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.76, for a total value of $225,518.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Bryan Lamkin sold 13,094 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $427.66, for a total value of $5,599,780.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 87,383 shares of company stock worth $39,265,514 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $421.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating and issued a $375.00 price objective (up previously from $290.00) on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 12th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $450.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $400.00 to $555.00 in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $433.86.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

