Geeq (GEEQ) Market Capitalization Tops $4.01 Million

Geeq (CURRENCY:GEEQ) traded down 9.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. During the last seven days, Geeq has traded 16.4% higher against the US dollar. One Geeq token can now be purchased for $1.31 or 0.00011838 BTC on major exchanges. Geeq has a market capitalization of $4.01 million and $456,040.00 worth of Geeq was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Geeq alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009088 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002257 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00046171 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.09 or 0.00254435 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.88 or 0.00098611 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $164.35 or 0.01488866 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000241 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000729 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.09 or 0.00191037 BTC.

Geeq Profile

Geeq’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,066,665 tokens. Geeq’s official website is geeq.io . Geeq’s official message board is geeq.io/category/news

Geeq Token Trading

Geeq can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Geeq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Geeq should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Geeq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Geeq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Geeq and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.