Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) Stock Price Up 5.7%

Gevo Inc (NASDAQ:GEVO) rose 5.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.92 and last traded at $0.88. Approximately 18,853,494 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 44% from the average daily volume of 13,085,828 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.83.

GEVO has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Gevo in a report on Monday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Gevo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $47.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 2.80.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The energy company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.14). Gevo had a negative net margin of 172.53% and a negative return on equity of 43.46%. The company had revenue of $0.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.48 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Gevo Inc will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gevo Company Profile (NASDAQ:GEVO)

Gevo, Inc is a renewable chemicals and next generation biofuels company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of renewable alternatives to petroleum-based products. It operates through the following segments: Gevo; Gevo Development and Agri-Energy. The Gevo segment focuses in the research and development activities related to the future production of isobutanol, including the development of the firm’s proprietary biocatalysts, the production and sale of renewable jet and other fuels, the retrofit process, and the next generation of chemicals and biofuels that will be based on the company’s isobutanol technology.

