Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Shares Up 6.7%

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) shot up 6.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.33 and last traded at $0.33. 1,472,325 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 3,613,807 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.31.

GSAT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Globalstar from $0.56 to $0.55 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Globalstar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th.

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $30.36 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Globalstar in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Globalstar in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Globalstar in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Globalstar by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 525,484 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 46,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Globalstar by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 658,717 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 108,568 shares during the last quarter.

About Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT)

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services, voice and data communications services through satellite worldwide. It offers communications services via satellite which includes: two-way voice communication and data transmissions using mobile or fixed devices; and one-way data transmissions using a mobile or fixed device that transmits its location and other information to a central monitoring station.

