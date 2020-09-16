Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Globus Maritime Ltd (NASDAQ:GLBS)’s share price was down 5.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12. Approximately 5,823,028 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 7,003,909 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.43. The company has a market cap of $776,000.00, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.10.

Get Globus Maritime alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Globus Maritime stock. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new stake in Globus Maritime Ltd (NASDAQ:GLBS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,776,735 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,275,000. Globus Maritime makes up approximately 0.3% of Sabby Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Sabby Management LLC owned about 74.44% of Globus Maritime as of its most recent SEC filing.

Globus Maritime Limited, an integrated dry bulk shipping company, provides marine transportation services worldwide. The company owns, operates, and manages a fleet of dry bulk vessels that transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, cement, alumina, and other dry bulk cargoes. As of December 31, 2017, it owned and operated five vessels with a total carrying capacity of 300.571 deadweight tonnage.

Featured Article: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Maritime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Maritime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.