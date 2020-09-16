Granite Construction Inc. (NYSE:GVA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Granite Construction Inc. (NYSE:GVA) will announce $0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Granite Construction’s earnings. Granite Construction posted earnings per share of ($1.83) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 112.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, September 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Granite Construction will report full year earnings of $1.39 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.97 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Granite Construction.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Granite Construction from $17.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Granite Construction from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Granite Construction from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Granite Construction has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $20.00.

Shares of GVA traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.17. The stock had a trading volume of 287,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 623,359. The company has a market capitalization of $849.28 million, a P/E ratio of -8.04 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.30. Granite Construction has a 52 week low of $8.90 and a 52 week high of $37.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Granite Construction by 147.5% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,114,587 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,333,000 after acquiring an additional 664,233 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Granite Construction by 17.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,284,547 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,586,000 after acquiring an additional 195,064 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 683.9% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 181,170 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,750,000 after purchasing an additional 158,060 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Granite Construction during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,558,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,545,441 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,659,000 after purchasing an additional 124,513 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.62% of the company’s stock.

Granite Construction Company Profile

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through Transportation, Water, Specialty, and Materials segments. The Transportation segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, and marine ports.

