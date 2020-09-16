Greg Strakosch Sells 60,000 Shares of TechTarget Inc (NASDAQ:TTGT) Stock

TechTarget Inc (NASDAQ:TTGT) Chairman Greg Strakosch sold 60,000 shares of TechTarget stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total value of $2,417,400.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 342,981 shares in the company, valued at $13,818,704.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Greg Strakosch also recently made the following trade(s):

Get TechTarget alerts:

On Thursday, August 20th, Greg Strakosch sold 13,305 shares of TechTarget stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total value of $529,272.90.

On Wednesday, July 15th, Greg Strakosch sold 60,000 shares of TechTarget stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.22, for a total value of $1,933,200.00.

NASDAQ TTGT traded up $0.96 on Wednesday, reaching $41.38. The company had a trading volume of 269,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,729. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.35 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a current ratio of 4.28. TechTarget Inc has a 1-year low of $16.82 and a 1-year high of $42.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.11 and its 200-day moving average is $28.72.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The information services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $34.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.00 million. TechTarget had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 9.86%. On average, research analysts forecast that TechTarget Inc will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTGT. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in TechTarget by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,316 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in TechTarget by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,666,790 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $75,571,000 after purchasing an additional 116,682 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in TechTarget in the 1st quarter worth $170,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TechTarget by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,599 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 11,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of TechTarget by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 71,638 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,476,000 after buying an additional 2,942 shares during the last quarter. 89.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on TechTarget from $28.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of TechTarget in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of TechTarget from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.80.

About TechTarget

TechTarget, Inc provides specialized online content for buyers of enterprise information technology (IT) products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

Featured Article: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for TechTarget Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechTarget and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.