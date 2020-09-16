Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO) Director Sells $79,280.00 in Stock

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO) Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.64, for a total transaction of $79,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,897 shares in the company, valued at $1,026,557.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

GO stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.56. 1,135,250 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,256,073. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $28.11 and a 12-month high of $46.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.39.

Grocery Outlet (NYSE:GO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $803.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $780.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Nomura Instinet assumed coverage on Grocery Outlet in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Grocery Outlet from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GO. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 684,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,505,000 after buying an additional 111,707 shares during the period. D. B. Root & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet during the second quarter worth about $367,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 71.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 815,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,009,000 after purchasing an additional 339,477 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 182.8% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 21,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 14,110 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000.

About Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as grocery, dairy and deli, produce, refrigerated and frozen, floral, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care, as well as fresh meat and seafood; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.

