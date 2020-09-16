Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) Shares Up 5.2%

Shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) shot up 5.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $92.96 and last traded at $92.54. 206,895 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 297,120 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.95.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GPI shares. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.11.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $90.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 2.26.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $2.86. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Analysts anticipate that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 12.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Michael David Jones sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $359,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Darryl M. Burman sold 2,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.20, for a total value of $261,848.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,761,483.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,838 shares of company stock valued at $1,977,517. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GPI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Group 1 Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Group 1 Automotive by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Group 1 Automotive by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 4,985.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It has operations primarily in the metropolitan areas in Alabama, California, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Oklahoma, South Carolina, and Texas in the United States; 32 towns in the United Kingdom; and metropolitan markets in the states of Sao Paulo, Parana, Mato Grosso do Sul, and Santa Catarina, Brazil.

