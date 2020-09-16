Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) Stock Price Down 5.4%

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL)’s share price traded down 5.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.20 and last traded at $9.21. 1,710,984 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the average session volume of 1,459,552 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.74.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub cut shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 29th. Citigroup cut shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Get Grupo Financiero Galicia alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.06 and a 200-day moving average of $9.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 233.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,275 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 7,896 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia in the first quarter worth $92,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 17.1% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 13,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia in the second quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia in the first quarter worth $138,000. Institutional investors own 10.85% of the company’s stock.

About Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL)

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Banking, Regional Credit Cards, Insurance, and Other Grupo Galicia Businesses segments. It offers corporate banking services to companies; credit and debit cards, loans, and financing advice to various agricultural-sector clients; foreign trade transaction services; and e-banking services.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Financiero Galicia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Financiero Galicia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.