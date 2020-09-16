Handelsbanken Fonder AB Boosts Stake in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 92.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 490,686 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 235,686 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $44,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 104,166,567 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $9,501,032,000 after purchasing an additional 5,845,242 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,747,551 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,131,038,000 after purchasing an additional 287,438 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,268,873 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,032,939,000 after purchasing an additional 751,290 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,658,831 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $972,192,000 after purchasing an additional 318,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 10,167,014 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $687,798,000 after purchasing an additional 571,593 shares during the last quarter. 74.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Donald J. Rosenberg sold 11,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.68, for a total value of $967,811.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,858.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.42, for a total value of $401,998.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,822,051.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 234,148 shares of company stock worth $21,899,420 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $3.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $116.57. 376,395 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,562,950. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $111.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.83. The company has a market cap of $128.01 billion, a PE ratio of 49.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.00 and a 12-month high of $123.93.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 78.39% and a net margin of 13.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.55%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Edward Jones upgraded QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.87.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

