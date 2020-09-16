Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys 257,478 Shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 110.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 490,478 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 257,478 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Nike were worth $48,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Nike by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,528,550 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,698,534,000 after acquiring an additional 5,256,195 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Nike by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,685,586 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $9,381,973,000 after purchasing an additional 4,708,888 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Nike by 117.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,618,658 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $443,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495,362 shares during the period. Fundsmith LLP acquired a new stake in Nike in the 1st quarter valued at $191,903,000. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its position in Nike by 119.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 3,868,422 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $379,298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106,053 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Nike from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 26th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Nike in a research report on Friday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Nike from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Nike from $80.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.90.

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $119.47. 245,965 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,766,909. Nike Inc has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $119.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.68. The company has a market cap of $186.06 billion, a PE ratio of 75.96, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.83.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The footwear maker reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.53). Nike had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 32.95%. The business had revenue of $6.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nike Inc will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.97%.

In other Nike news, COO Andrew Campion sold 56,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.56, for a total value of $5,550,209.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.33, for a total value of $1,059,630.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 143,356 shares of company stock worth $14,962,435 over the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nike Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

