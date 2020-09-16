Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $163.25 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 121.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 115,123 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,244 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.4% of Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $163,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wintrust Investments LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 13.3% during the first quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 978 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 10,045 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,245,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 132 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 78.3% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $17,786,000 after purchasing an additional 5,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 14,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,383,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. 33.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $21.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,530.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,138,198. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $1,026.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.07. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $1,008.87 and a 1-year high of $1,726.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,548.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,393.09.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. The company had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.58 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Alphabet to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,666.49.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

