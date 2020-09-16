Hayek Kallen Investment Management Acquires 2,649 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Hayek Kallen Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,699 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,649 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for about 1.9% of Hayek Kallen Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Hayek Kallen Investment Management’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 5.6% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,047,712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,197,000 after buying an additional 55,805 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pfizer by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,745,649 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $154,898,000 after purchasing an additional 42,610 shares in the last quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co grew its holdings in Pfizer by 0.6% during the first quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 220,066 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,183,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Pfizer by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,308,348 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,704,000 after buying an additional 234,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at $385,000. 69.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on PFE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group upped their target price on Pfizer from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Pfizer from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.61.

In other Pfizer news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock purchased 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.55 per share, with a total value of $501,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,977,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,439,164. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.88 and a fifty-two week high of $40.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $205.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.67.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.55 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 28.80%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 51.53%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

Further Reading: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.