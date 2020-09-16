Hayek Kallen Investment Management Acquires 757 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Hayek Kallen Investment Management increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. Hayek Kallen Investment Management’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 227.2% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $41.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI raised Wells Fargo & Company from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.15.

Shares of WFC stock traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.71. 51,766,938 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,556,938. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.41. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $22.00 and a 12-month high of $54.75. The stock has a market cap of $105.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.53, a PEG ratio of 125.04 and a beta of 1.08.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.50). Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 6.26%. The company had revenue of $17.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.13%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

