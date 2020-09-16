Hayek Kallen Investment Management Boosts Position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Hayek Kallen Investment Management lifted its position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,918 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,021 shares during the quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,885,789 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $122,520,000 after buying an additional 67,409 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its stake in CVS Health by 4.7% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 8,003 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the second quarter valued at $425,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 570,113 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $37,004,000 after purchasing an additional 134,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth $389,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.88% of the company’s stock.

CVS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $109.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.60.

Shares of CVS Health stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $57.48. 15,418,557 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,893,271. CVS Health Corp has a twelve month low of $52.04 and a twelve month high of $77.03. The company has a market cap of $75.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.14, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.41.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $65.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.29 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 3.13%. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CVS Health Corp will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

