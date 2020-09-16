Hayek Kallen Investment Management Grows Holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Hayek Kallen Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,679 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the period. Visa accounts for about 2.5% of Hayek Kallen Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Hayek Kallen Investment Management’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Visa during the 1st quarter valued at about $102,656,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 136.6% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,031,720 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,344,816,000 after buying an additional 4,059,677 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the 1st quarter worth about $536,526,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Visa by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,278,384 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $24,393,195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Visa by 17.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,034,998 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,455,717,000 after buying an additional 1,335,945 shares in the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Visa alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on V shares. Cowen raised their price objective on Visa from $189.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Visa from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $243.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Visa in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.34.

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 45,036 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $9,637,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 230,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,402,114. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Lynne Biggar sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.99, for a total transaction of $1,099,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,873,806.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 118,122 shares of company stock worth $24,683,231. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

V stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $205.13. 6,134,606 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,498,058. Visa Inc has a 1-year low of $133.93 and a 1-year high of $217.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.71. The firm has a market cap of $398.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.22, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.90.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

See Also: Bollinger Bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.