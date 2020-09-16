Hayek Kallen Investment Management Has $1.34 Million Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Hayek Kallen Investment Management grew its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,630 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Hayek Kallen Investment Management’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.2% during the second quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,950 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,865,000. Community Bank N.A. lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 4.7% in the second quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 173,051 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $8,070,000 after purchasing an additional 7,830 shares during the period. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 160,723 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $7,495,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Shares of CSCO stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $40.42. The company had a trading volume of 24,310,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,953,932. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.40 and a 1-year high of $50.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $171.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.56 and a 200 day moving average of $43.16.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 34.75% and a net margin of 22.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 49.32%.

A number of research analysts have commented on CSCO shares. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, August 10th. TheStreet raised Cisco Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.68.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Irving Tan sold 4,141 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total transaction of $174,253.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,860 shares in the company, valued at $5,296,188.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 2,873 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total value of $120,982.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 82,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,453,272.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,166 shares of company stock worth $2,528,248 in the last three months. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

See Also: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.