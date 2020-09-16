Hayek Kallen Investment Management Has $2.12 Million Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Hayek Kallen Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 12.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares during the period. Hayek Kallen Investment Management’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,955,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $575,076,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157,830 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,295,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $669,814,000 after buying an additional 1,987,177 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,907,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,542,330,000 after buying an additional 1,293,131 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Caterpillar by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,435,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $398,662,000 after buying an additional 1,071,048 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 17.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,735,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $781,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,938 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CAT traded up $2.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $151.11. 3,301,864 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,189,755. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.13. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $87.50 and a one year high of $155.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.40 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 8.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on CAT shares. Cfra raised Caterpillar to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caterpillar has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.11.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Lange Bob De sold 1,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total transaction of $231,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,527,306. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

