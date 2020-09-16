Hayek Kallen Investment Management Has $2.61 Million Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Hayek Kallen Investment Management increased its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,788 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the quarter. Target makes up 1.5% of Hayek Kallen Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Hayek Kallen Investment Management’s holdings in Target were worth $2,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Target by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 894,707 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $107,302,000 after acquiring an additional 104,319 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Target by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 269,750 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,352,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Target by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,664,397 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $199,612,000 after purchasing an additional 113,992 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC acquired a new stake in Target in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $508,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Target by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 154,291 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $18,476,000 after buying an additional 22,350 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TGT. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Nomura Instinet boosted their price target on Target from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Target from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.52.

Shares of Target stock traded down $1.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $147.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,070,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,408,957. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $140.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Target Co. has a one year low of $90.17 and a one year high of $156.10.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The retailer reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.74. Target had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 30.25%. The firm had revenue of $22.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Don H. Liu sold 4,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 68,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,541,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,040,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,298 shares in the company, valued at $9,788,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 118,487 shares of company stock worth $17,714,694. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

