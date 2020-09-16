Hayek Kallen Investment Management Has $5.46 Million Stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Hayek Kallen Investment Management lowered its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,583 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 555 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for approximately 3.1% of Hayek Kallen Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Hayek Kallen Investment Management’s holdings in Walmart were worth $5,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 640.6% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC increased its position in Walmart by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 284 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in Walmart during the first quarter worth $35,000. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on WMT. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Walmart from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Cfra reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $148.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.58.

Walmart stock traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $136.26. 9,279,239 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,748,970. Walmart Inc has a 52-week low of $102.00 and a 52-week high of $151.33. The stock has a market cap of $389.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $134.74 and its 200 day moving average is $125.14.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $137.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.77 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total value of $618,175.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,620 shares in the company, valued at $4,110,428.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.22, for a total transaction of $10,983,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,858,073 shares in the company, valued at $240,100,193.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 259,605 shares of company stock valued at $33,861,675 over the last three months. Insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

