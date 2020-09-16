Hayek Kallen Investment Management Increases Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Hayek Kallen Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,453 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 197,558,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,277,182,000 after buying an additional 1,212,965 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 117,343,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,098,570,000 after purchasing an additional 849,474 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 29,308,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,255,001,000 after purchasing an additional 353,907 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 89.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 18,381,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,404,356,000 after purchasing an additional 8,699,890 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,077,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,390,898,000 after buying an additional 933,775 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

MRK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, July 31st. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.54.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 18,876 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.55, for a total transaction of $1,539,337.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 99,639 shares in the company, valued at $8,125,560.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 36,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $2,902,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,028,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 65,541 shares of company stock worth $5,303,782 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MRK traded up $1.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $85.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,902,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,988,003. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.25 and a 52-week high of $92.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $83.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.46. The company has a market capitalization of $212.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.45.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $10.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.52 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 52.94%. The business’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.01%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

