Hayek Kallen Investment Management Invests $1.02 Million in Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR)

Hayek Kallen Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,080 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Icon by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,020 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Icon by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,581 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the period. JLB & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Icon by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 28,275 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Icon by 33.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,992 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 3,031 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Icon during the second quarter worth $273,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

Icon stock traded down $4.92 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $183.46. The stock had a trading volume of 230,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,699. Icon Plc has a 52-week low of $104.28 and a 52-week high of $199.83. The stock has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a PE ratio of 30.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $185.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.95.

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.10. Icon had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 22.21%. The business had revenue of $620.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $594.31 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Icon Plc will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered Icon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Icon from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Icon from $181.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Icon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Icon from $184.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Icon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.45.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

