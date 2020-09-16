Hayek Kallen Investment Management Makes New Investment in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Hayek Kallen Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,168 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Facebook by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 161,273,433 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $36,620,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765,562 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Facebook by 1.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 95,449,004 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $15,920,894,000 after buying an additional 1,132,053 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Facebook by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,583,155 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,604,068,000 after purchasing an additional 6,394,036 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Facebook by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,812,327 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,794,733,000 after purchasing an additional 723,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Facebook by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,179,742 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,490,495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431,190 shares in the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FB stock traded down $8.90 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $263.52. 29,183,467 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,876,314. The company has a market capitalization of $750.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $267.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $220.42. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.10 and a twelve month high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. Facebook had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 31.29%. The company had revenue of $18.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, CTO Michael Todd Schroepfer sold 112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.09, for a total transaction of $29,354.08. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 498,238 shares in the company, valued at $130,583,197.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.64, for a total transaction of $115,292.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,044,670.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,669 shares of company stock worth $9,039,215 over the last three months. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $230.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Cfra cut shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Facebook from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Facebook from $271.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.33.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

