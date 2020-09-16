Hayek Kallen Investment Management Purchases 6,790 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Hayek Kallen Investment Management grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,515 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,790 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises about 2.0% of Hayek Kallen Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Hayek Kallen Investment Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $3,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 39.6% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000.

Shares of JPST stock remained flat at $$50.84 on Wednesday. 2,316,688 shares of the stock traded hands. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.46.

