Hayek Kallen Investment Management Raises Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Hayek Kallen Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 144 shares during the quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at $323,111,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 75.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,893,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,026,138,000 after buying an additional 6,827,922 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 125.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,015,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $251,368,000 after buying an additional 4,967,185 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 131.7% in the 1st quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 6,573,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,251,598,000 after buying an additional 3,736,364 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 511.6% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,465,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $858,181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,899,298 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.99% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.

QQQ stock traded down $4.45 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $274.61. 42,326,371 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,157,930. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $276.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $236.28. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $164.93 and a 52-week high of $303.50.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

