Hayek Kallen Investment Management Takes $619,000 Position in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX)

Hayek Kallen Investment Management acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $344,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $378,000. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $455,000. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $4,759,000. 74.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock traded up $1.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $62.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,069,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,614,605. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $93.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.22. Raytheon Technologies Corp has a one year low of $40.72 and a one year high of $93.47.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.30. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Corp will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Argus cut Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $69.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.17.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

