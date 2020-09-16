H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) Trading 6.2% Higher

H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES)’s stock price traded up 6.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $21.87 and last traded at $21.77. 441,830 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 25% from the average session volume of 354,008 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.49.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded H&E Equipment Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised H&E Equipment Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of H&E Equipment Services in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.63.

Get H&E Equipment Services alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $781.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.84, a PEG ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 2.48.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $278.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.08 million. H&E Equipment Services had a return on equity of 28.42% and a net margin of 1.75%. The business’s revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th were given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 27th. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.20%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in H&E Equipment Services by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,332,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,241,000 after acquiring an additional 19,389 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,824,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,790,000 after acquiring an additional 341,116 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 859,419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,882,000 after acquiring an additional 294,317 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 567,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,482,000 after acquiring an additional 28,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 463,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,804,000 after acquiring an additional 27,736 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

About H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES)

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. It rents, sells, and provides parts and support services for hi-lift or aerial work platform equipment, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and industrial lift trucks.

Recommended Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for H&E Equipment Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&E Equipment Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.