Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be given a dividend of 0.155 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 17th.

Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund has increased its dividend by 321.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

CUBA stock opened at $3.90 on Wednesday. Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund has a twelve month low of $2.20 and a twelve month high of $7.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.79.

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors, Inc The fund is managed by Herzfeld/Cuba. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund employing fundamental analysis investing in stocks of companies that are likely to benefit from economic, political, structural and technological developments in the countries in the Caribbean Basin, which consist of Cuba, Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago, the Bahamas, the Dominican Republic, Barbados, Aruba, Haiti, the Netherlands Antilles, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Honduras, Guatemala, Belize, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia and Venezuela.

