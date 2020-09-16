Hi Mutual Society (HMC) Market Cap Tops $3.66 Million

Hi Mutual Society (CURRENCY:HMC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 16th. Hi Mutual Society has a market capitalization of $3.66 million and $53,231.00 worth of Hi Mutual Society was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hi Mutual Society token can now be bought for approximately $0.0091 or 0.00000082 BTC on major exchanges including OKEx and BigONE. Over the last week, Hi Mutual Society has traded 4.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Hi Mutual Society alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001536 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00043276 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005364 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $473.28 or 0.04281551 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00004696 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00057853 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009066 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002282 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00034775 BTC.

Hi Mutual Society Token Profile

Hi Mutual Society (HMC) is a token. It launched on January 1st, 2018. Hi Mutual Society’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 404,100,000 tokens. The official website for Hi Mutual Society is hms.io . Hi Mutual Society’s official Twitter account is @HMSCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Hi Mutual Society

Hi Mutual Society can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hi Mutual Society directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hi Mutual Society should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hi Mutual Society using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hi Mutual Society Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hi Mutual Society and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.