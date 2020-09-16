Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Position Trimmed by Bridgeway Capital Management Inc.

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 45,200 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $11,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 6.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 42,108 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,862,000 after acquiring an additional 2,527 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Home Depot by 6.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,590 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,658,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 44.4% during the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,278 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,906,000 after buying an additional 8,077 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP increased its position in Home Depot by 53.1% during the first quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 5,075 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 17.3% during the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 69.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on HD. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Home Depot from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Argus raised their price target on Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Gordon Haskett raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $306.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Home Depot from $265.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.88.

Home Depot stock traded down $4.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $281.25. 217,743 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,205,923. The stock has a market capitalization of $307.41 billion, a PE ratio of 26.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $276.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $239.20. Home Depot Inc has a 52 week low of $140.63 and a 52 week high of $292.95.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $38.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.13 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.91% and a negative return on equity of 583.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.17 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 11.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 2nd. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 13,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.22, for a total value of $3,738,220.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,086,229.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 41,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.83, for a total transaction of $11,738,029.01. Insiders have sold a total of 105,624 shares of company stock worth $29,429,883 in the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

