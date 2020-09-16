Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 978,264 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 64,426 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises about 0.6% of Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.09% of Home Depot worth $245,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HD. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 934 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 0.5% in the second quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 7,634 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% during the second quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,155 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. TCG Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.0% during the second quarter. TCG Advisors LP now owns 1,381 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.4% in the second quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. 69.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Home Depot news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 13,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.22, for a total transaction of $3,738,220.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,086,229.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 50,478 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.43, for a total transaction of $13,953,633.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,735 shares in the company, valued at $17,341,836.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 105,624 shares of company stock valued at $29,429,883. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Home Depot from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush lifted their target price on Home Depot from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Home Depot from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Home Depot from $261.00 to $266.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $286.88.

Shares of NYSE HD traded down $3.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $281.63. 3,379,116 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,195,725. Home Depot Inc has a one year low of $140.63 and a one year high of $292.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $276.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $239.20. The company has a market cap of $303.16 billion, a PE ratio of 26.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.09.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.91% and a negative return on equity of 583.91%. The business had revenue of $38.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.17 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 2nd. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

