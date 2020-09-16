Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) Shares Bought by Bridgeway Capital Management Inc.

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,550 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.41% of Horace Mann Educators worth $6,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 56.0% in the second quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 780 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in Horace Mann Educators by 39.5% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 904 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Horace Mann Educators during the second quarter worth approximately $73,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Horace Mann Educators by 22.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,984 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Horace Mann Educators by 13.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter.

In other Horace Mann Educators news, EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 11,515 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.74, for a total transaction of $446,091.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bret A. Conklin sold 4,046 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.06, for a total transaction of $153,990.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,592 shares of company stock valued at $754,671 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

HMN traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.99. 10,954 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 188,281. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a 1 year low of $30.48 and a 1 year high of $47.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 0.48.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.23. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 7.64%. The company had revenue of $314.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.50 million. Analysts forecast that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.55%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th.

Horace Mann Educators Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through four segments: Property and Casualty, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products.

