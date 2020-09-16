HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Insider Sells $1,883,219.40 in Stock

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) insider Kim M. Rivera sold 97,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total value of $1,883,219.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 105,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,049,145.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:HPQ traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.41. 9,701,253 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,510,179. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.58 and its 200-day moving average is $17.11. The company has a market capitalization of $26.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.97. HP Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.54 and a 1-year high of $23.93.

Get HP alerts:

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The computer maker reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $14.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. HP had a net margin of 4.51% and a negative return on equity of 237.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.1762 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.25%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HP by 16.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 117,859,851 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $2,054,296,000 after buying an additional 16,774,693 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of HP by 3.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,009,125 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $488,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,307 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of HP by 4.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,651,014 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $392,609,000 after purchasing an additional 974,006 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA grew its stake in shares of HP by 100.0% in the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 20,000,000 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $347,200,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of HP by 107.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 17,289,519 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $300,146,000 after purchasing an additional 8,956,663 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HPQ shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of HP to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of HP from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of HP from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of HP from $16.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. HP has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.64.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.