HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) Short Interest Down 17.6% in August

HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,180,000 shares, a drop of 17.6% from the August 15th total of 13,560,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,610,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of HSBC by 112.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,843,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,686,000 after buying an additional 3,098,634 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in HSBC by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,951,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,670,000 after purchasing an additional 356,597 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in HSBC by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 543,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,228,000 after purchasing an additional 14,381 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HSBC in the first quarter worth $14,812,000. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of HSBC in the second quarter worth $2,271,000. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HSBC traded down $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.39. 2,409,235 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,456,120. HSBC has a fifty-two week low of $20.26 and a fifty-two week high of $39.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $83.06 billion, a PE ratio of -203.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.87.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.36). HSBC had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a positive return on equity of 3.78%. The business had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.91 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HSBC will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised HSBC from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised HSBC from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

HSBC Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

