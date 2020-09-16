Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) Shares Up 9.2%

Shares of Huazhu Group Ltd (NASDAQ:HTHT) shot up 9.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $43.28 and last traded at $42.75. 5,057,059 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 120% from the average session volume of 2,296,731 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.16.

A number of research firms have commented on HTHT. BofA Securities raised shares of Huazhu Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Huazhu Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Huazhu Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America raised shares of Huazhu Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Huazhu Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Huazhu Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.62.

Get Huazhu Group alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a PE ratio of -52.22 and a beta of 1.76.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 14th. The company reported ($1.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.59) by ($0.07). Huazhu Group had a negative return on equity of 25.67% and a negative net margin of 16.22%. On average, analysts anticipate that Huazhu Group Ltd will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTHT. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Huazhu Group by 72.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after buying an additional 22,137 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Huazhu Group by 6.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,880,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Huazhu Group by 99.3% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 897,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,773,000 after buying an additional 447,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Huazhu Group by 14.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 216,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,218,000 after buying an additional 26,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Huazhu Group by 192.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 49,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after buying an additional 32,739 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.49% of the company’s stock.

Huazhu Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:HTHT)

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under the Hi Inn, HanTing Hotel, Elan Hotel, Orange Hotel, HanTing Premium, Starway Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel Select, Manxin Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Joya Hotel, Grand Mercure, Novotel, Mercure, Ibis Styles, and Ibis brand names for business and leisure travelers.

See Also: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Huazhu Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huazhu Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.