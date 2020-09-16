HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS) CEO Sells $2,392,665.00 in Stock

HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS) CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.49, for a total transaction of $2,392,665.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 680,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,542,685.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Brian Halligan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 18th, Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.98, for a total transaction of $2,422,330.00.

On Tuesday, July 21st, Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.90, for a total transaction of $1,971,150.00.

HUBS stock traded down $5.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $277.16. The stock had a trading volume of 289,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 708,123. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $270.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -165.96 and a beta of 1.64. HubSpot Inc has a 52-week low of $90.83 and a 52-week high of $320.89.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The software maker reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $203.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.43 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 3.90% and a negative net margin of 9.50%. Sell-side analysts predict that HubSpot Inc will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of HubSpot by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,286,943 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $171,408,000 after acquiring an additional 113,805 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of HubSpot by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,258,432 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $282,329,000 after acquiring an additional 3,482 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of HubSpot by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,231,332 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $164,001,000 after acquiring an additional 343,577 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of HubSpot by 61.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,131,088 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $253,760,000 after acquiring an additional 429,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of HubSpot by 244.1% in the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 776,490 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $103,421,000 after acquiring an additional 550,843 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HUBS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $160.00 to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Raymond James upped their price objective on HubSpot from $190.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on HubSpot from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Mizuho lowered HubSpot from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered HubSpot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $245.74.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing and sales software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

