Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE:HPP) Declares $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE:HPP) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, September 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 17th.

Hudson Pacific Properties has increased its dividend by 25.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NYSE:HPP opened at $24.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 43.89 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 12-month low of $16.14 and a 12-month high of $38.81.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $198.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.20 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a return on equity of 2.37% and a net margin of 10.46%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HPP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Monday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered Hudson Pacific Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hudson Pacific Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.56.

In other news, Director Barry Alan Porter purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.09 per share, for a total transaction of $115,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 99,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,299,625.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific Properties is a visionary real estate investment trust that owns and operates more than 17 million square feet of marquee office and studio properties. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

