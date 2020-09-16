Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its position in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 13.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,922 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 13,204 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.07% of Humana worth $33,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HUM. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in shares of Humana by 2.6% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 25,067 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,872,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Humana during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. First Pacific Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Humana by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 1,685 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Humana by 13,214.6% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,391 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,006,000 after buying an additional 6,343 shares during the period. 92.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HUM traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $399.06. The company had a trading volume of 14,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,114,398. Humana Inc has a 12 month low of $208.25 and a 12 month high of $431.12. The stock has a market cap of $52.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $408.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $373.11.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $12.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.34 by $2.22. Humana had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 26.70%. The company had revenue of $19.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Humana Inc will post 19.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.99%.

HUM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Humana from $388.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Humana from $420.00 to $462.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Humana from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Humana from $405.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Humana in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $427.05.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

