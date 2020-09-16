I-Mab (NASDAQ:BDTX) CFO Sells $93,000.00 in Stock

I-Mab (NASDAQ:BDTX) CFO Thomas Leggett sold 3,000 shares of I-Mab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $93,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:BDTX traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.93. 330,307 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,755. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion and a PE ratio of -1.77. I-Mab has a fifty-two week low of $17.63 and a fifty-two week high of $46.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.52.

I-Mab (NASDAQ:BDTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.03. As a group, analysts expect that I-Mab will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

BDTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of I-Mab in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of I-Mab from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of I-Mab in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised I-Mab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.60.

