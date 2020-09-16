I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Stock Price Up 5.2%

Shares of I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) rose 5.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $39.80 and last traded at $39.50. Approximately 188,343 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 81% from the average daily volume of 103,958 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.55.

IMAB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded I-Mab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on I-Mab from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded I-Mab from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Get I-Mab alerts:

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.31.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in I-Mab stock. New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd. bought a new position in I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000. I-Mab makes up approximately 0.3% of New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. 8.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

I-Mab Company Profile (NASDAQ:IMAB)

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel or highly differentiated biologics to treat diseases with unmet medical needs, primarily cancers and autoimmune disorders worldwide. It is developing TJ202, a CD38 antibody in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; TJ101, a long-acting human growth hormone that is in Phase II clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; and TJ301, a IL-6 blocker in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and other autoimmune diseases.

See Also: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for I-Mab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for I-Mab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.