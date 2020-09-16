Iamgold Corp (NYSE:IAG) Short Interest Update

Iamgold Corp (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,940,000 shares, a growth of 47.9% from the August 15th total of 3,340,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,890,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of IAG remained flat at $$4.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 254,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,201,329. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.39 and a 200-day moving average of $3.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 4.28 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.44, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.97. Iamgold has a 12 month low of $1.44 and a 12 month high of $5.35.

Iamgold (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The mining company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. Iamgold had a positive return on equity of 0.47% and a negative net margin of 32.46%. The business had revenue of $284.60 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Iamgold will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IAG has been the topic of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.25 price target on shares of Iamgold in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. BofA Securities cut Iamgold from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $6.25 to $4.40 in a report on Friday, August 7th. Raymond James set a $5.50 price target on Iamgold and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Iamgold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Desjardins began coverage on Iamgold in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.47.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Iamgold by 17.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,250 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Iamgold by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 52,642 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 6,015 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP purchased a new stake in Iamgold during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Iamgold by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 70,018 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 9,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Iamgold during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.14% of the company’s stock.

Iamgold Company Profile

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine in Quebec, Canada; and the Sadiola mine located in Mali, West Africa.

