Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,158 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 13,806 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.07% of Illumina worth $37,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Altium Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Illumina in the second quarter valued at about $207,000. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in Illumina by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 23,962 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $8,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Illumina by 7.6% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 17,055 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $6,316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,551,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Illumina during the first quarter worth $1,666,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ILMN shares. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $370.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Guggenheim downgraded Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. TheStreet cut Illumina from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $356.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Illumina currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $344.56.

NASDAQ:ILMN traded down $29.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $323.00. The stock had a trading volume of 200,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,147,746. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $358.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $330.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.16, a P/E/G ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.88. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $196.78 and a 52 week high of $404.20.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.05). Illumina had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 20.67%. The business had revenue of $633.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $112,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,854 shares in the company, valued at $17,570,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.00, for a total value of $33,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,277,248. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,302 shares of company stock worth $9,737,409 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

