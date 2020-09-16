Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:IBA) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:IBA) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,100 shares, a decrease of 17.4% from the August 15th total of 19,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Industrias Bachoco stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $39.58. 27,542 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,691. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 3.91. Industrias Bachoco has a fifty-two week low of $28.04 and a fifty-two week high of $55.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.12 and its 200-day moving average is $35.56.

Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.75). Industrias Bachoco had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 7.86%. The business had revenue of $715.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.54 million.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on IBA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Industrias Bachoco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Industrias Bachoco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 5,473.9% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 81,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after acquiring an additional 80,248 shares in the last quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 29.9% in the first quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 75,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,583,000 after acquiring an additional 17,500 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Industrias Bachoco in the second quarter worth $416,000. Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 6.4% in the second quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 115,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,062,000 after acquiring an additional 6,989 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 90.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

Industrias Bachoco, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a poultry producer in Mexico and the United States. The company operates in two segment, Poultry and Others It is primarily involved in the breeding, processing, and marketing of chicken, eggs, swine, balanced animal feed, and other meat products.

