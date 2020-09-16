Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) Position Reduced by Bridgeway Capital Management Inc.

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) by 17.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 122,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,200 shares during the quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.61% of Ingles Markets worth $5,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IMKTA. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ingles Markets by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Ingles Markets by 295.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Ingles Markets by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ingles Markets in the 2nd quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Ingles Markets by 165.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.62% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IMKTA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ingles Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ingles Markets from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th.

NASDAQ:IMKTA traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.69. The stock had a trading volume of 2,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,653. The stock has a market capitalization of $760.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.07. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $32.21 and a 52 week high of $49.14.

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter. Ingles Markets had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 20.15%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ingles Markets, Incorporated will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Ingles Markets

Ingles Markets, Incorporated operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. Its supermarkets offer various food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, such as fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

