Ink Protocol Trading Down 13.5% This Week (XNK)

Ink Protocol (CURRENCY:XNK) traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. Ink Protocol has a total market capitalization of $543,342.42 and approximately $2,195.00 worth of Ink Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ink Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges including CoinBene, COSS, Bancor Network and IDEX. During the last week, Ink Protocol has traded down 13.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009088 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002257 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00046171 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.09 or 0.00254435 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.88 or 0.00098611 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $164.35 or 0.01488866 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000241 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000729 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.09 or 0.00191037 BTC.

Ink Protocol Profile

Ink Protocol launched on November 15th, 2017. Ink Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 427,113,382 tokens. The official message board for Ink Protocol is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . Ink Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound . Ink Protocol’s official website is paywithink.com . The Reddit community for Ink Protocol is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Ink Protocol

Ink Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, CoinBene, Bibox, Bancor Network and COSS. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ink Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ink Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

