INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) Stock Price Up 6.7%

Shares of INmune Bio Inc (NASDAQ:INMB) rose 6.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.29 and last traded at $11.14. Approximately 234,857 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 432,272 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.44.

Several research firms have weighed in on INMB. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of INmune Bio from $13.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of INmune Bio in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of INmune Bio in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of INmune Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $149.81 million, a P/E ratio of -12.47 and a beta of 2.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.58.

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that INmune Bio Inc will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in INmune Bio stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in INmune Bio Inc (NASDAQ:INMB) by 140.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,752 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.15% of INmune Bio worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

INmune Bio Company Profile (NASDAQ:INMB)

INmune Bio Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on engineering and harnessing the innate immune system to treat the patient's cancer. The company intends to develop and commercialize product candidates to treat diseases comprising hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. Its development programs include INKmune, which focuses on treating women with relapse refractory ovarian carcinoma; and INB03 that treats patients with advanced cancers with elevated biomarkers of inflammation, including elevated levels of myeloid derived suppressor cells in their blood.

