Insider Buying: Greenpower Motr (NYSE:GP) CEO Buys 5,000 Shares of Stock

Greenpower Motr (NYSE:GP) CEO Fraser Atkinson acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.63 per share, for a total transaction of $88,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,079,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,023,510.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE GP traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.38. 796,078 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 820,177. Greenpower Motr has a one year low of $12.11 and a one year high of $23.45.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GP shares. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Greenpower Motr in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Greenpower Motr from $23.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st.

GreenPower Motor Company Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. It offers all-electric transit, school, and charter buses. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

