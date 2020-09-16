Insider Selling: Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) CEO Sells 6,119 Shares of Stock

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 6,119 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total value of $998,376.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,739,484.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of ARE stock traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $164.64. The stock had a trading volume of 659,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 948,751. Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc has a 12-month low of $109.22 and a 12-month high of $177.70. The company has a market cap of $20.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.01. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 3.94% and a net margin of 24.09%. The business had revenue of $436.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.92%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ARE shares. Mizuho decreased their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 28th. JMP Securities began coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Monday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Alexandria Real Estate Equities currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.27.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 141,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,414,000 after purchasing an additional 33,724 shares in the last quarter. AXA increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 90,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,390,000 after purchasing an additional 9,848 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 98.4% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 8,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 4,426 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 342,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,902,000 after purchasing an additional 39,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 1st quarter worth about $769,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> company, is an urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT") uniquely focused on collaborative life science and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $21.8 billion and an asset base in North America of 33.7 million square feet ("SF") as of March 31, 2019.

