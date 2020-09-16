Insider Selling: Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) CEO Sells 6,119 Shares of Stock

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 6,119 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total value of $998,376.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,739,484.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of ARE stock traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $164.64. The stock had a trading volume of 659,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 948,751. Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc has a 12-month low of $109.22 and a 12-month high of $177.70. The company has a market cap of $20.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.
Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.01. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 3.94% and a net margin of 24.09%. The business had revenue of $436.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ARE shares. Mizuho decreased their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 28th. JMP Securities began coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Monday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Alexandria Real Estate Equities currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.27.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 141,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,414,000 after purchasing an additional 33,724 shares in the last quarter. AXA increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 90,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,390,000 after purchasing an additional 9,848 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 98.4% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 8,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 4,426 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 342,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,902,000 after purchasing an additional 39,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 1st quarter worth about $769,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.
Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile
Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> company, is an urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT") uniquely focused on collaborative life science and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $21.8 billion and an asset base in North America of 33.7 million square feet ("SF") as of March 31, 2019.
